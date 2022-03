On March 1st Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority responded to a fire around 1:00 a.m. to a structure fire near 52 Ave and 52 Street.

When crews arrived on scene they claimed they saw smoke pouring from roof vents and doors.

The fire was brought under control with crews working to minimize the damage sustained.

No person was harmed in the fire but two cats did pass away.

Regional Fire Chief of the BRFA Dan Heney says the investigation is ongoing and considered suspicious.