The city is updating the payment system to make paying licenses and fees easier online.

Mayor Craig Copeland says the city is looking to improve the whole process and make it more customer-oriented.

“With the improvements to our payment options, people will be able to apply for things like business licenses or development permits, and pay for them directly online, all in a couple of quick steps without the customer having to pay extra credit card fees.”

Currently, Cold Lake says most people are opting to pay for these items at the front counter at City Hall because the current online system is difficult to navigate.

The new online payment option will cover a variety of licenses and fairs but a couple of items will not be changing:

taxes

utility bills

These bills can still be paid online through a third-party system but any credit card or merchant fees associated with the payment will need to be paid by the customer.

“We will always accept payments at City Hall,” said Copeland. “But we wanted to give people an easier option to pay from home or on the go.”

Any Energy Centre or Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club purchases will not be affected as those rules run through yet another system.

A rollout date and list of licenses and fees that can be paid using the new online payment system are still being finalized.