Ward 2 Councillor of the Municipal District of Bonnyville (MD) Darcy Skarsen posted on Facebook saying how the Town of Bonnyville will support a bid to host either games along with the MD of Bonnyville and the City of Cold Lake.

Skarsen says The MD and City have a joint Council meeting yesterday where the games were discussed and a better plan was laid out.

The post to Facebook also details the Alberta Games will bring in ~3000 athletes and their families which will generate ~$3,000,000 in revenue for local business over a 7-10 day period.

Skarsen notes the games will require around 1500 volunteers and will take the three municipalities working together to successfully host such an event.

“This is a huge commitment but it’s also something this area needs to look forward to over the next two years of preparation.“

The letter of intent to bid is due March 25 with letters of support from each municipality. The bid itself is due April 29 and awarded in June.