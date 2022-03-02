Michael Taras Cherniawsky has been charged after Vegreville RCMP responded to a report of a male discharging a firearm on February 17, 2022.

The firearm was shot from inside a garage to the outside through an open door. One resident had fled the home while another had stayed behind with the male.

Officials established a perimeter on nearby roadways and called for additional resources including RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services.

Before the additional resources arrived Cherniawsky drove from the residence.

Officers successfully deployed Tire Deflation Devices that stopped the vehicle with Cherniawsky taken into custody.

The firearms were seized along with a quantity of suspected methamphetamine from the garage.

No one was physically injured during this incident. No other residences were at risk.

Michael Taras Cherniawsky of the County of Minburn is charged with:

Discharging a firearm recklessly

Possessing a restricted/prohibited firearm

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Following a judicial hearing, Cherniawsky was released with conditions. Cherniawsky is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Mar. 22, 2022.