St. Paul / Vermilion RCMP is focusing on the enforcement of Seatbelts & Child Car seats as per the Government of Alberta Safety Calendar.

The risk of fatality or serious injury when involved in a collision is drastically reduced when seatbelts are worn properly.

Violators will be targeted by RCMP and other enforcement agencies regarding non-compliance with the wearing of seatbelts, the improper use of seatbelts, and checking child restraints for a proper fit and securement.

Both drivers and passengers must wear a seat belt unless they are under a special exemption from a medical doctor. The letter must be written or renewed annually.

Drivers are responsible to ensure children under 16 in the vehicle are properly secured either by seat belts or child restraints.

In 2021, RCMP issued more than 6000 seatbelt violation tickets in Alberta.

A fine of $162.00 will be given out to people not complying with occupant restraint laws with GDL drivers receiving 2 demerit points if they drive with more passengers than there are seat belts.