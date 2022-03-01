The Bonnyville Pontiacs regular season has come to an end as the team prepares for the playoffs.

The 2021-22 AJHL playoffs will start on the 4th when the Pontiacs face-off against the Whitecourt Wolverines.

The last time these teams faced off the Pontiacs picked up the win 2 – 0.

The series is a best of seven with games 5 through 7 only happening if necessary depending on the results.

The first round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – March 4 – RJ Lalonde Arena at 7:00pm

Game 2 – March 5 – RJ Lalonde Arena at 7:00pm

Game 3 – March 8 – Scott Safety Centre at 7:30pm

Game 4 – March 9 – Scott Safety Centre at 7:30pm

Game 5 – March 11 – RJ Lalonde Arena at 7:00pm

Game 6 – March 13 – Scott Safety Centre at 7:30pm

Game 7 – March 15 – RJ Lalonde Arena at 7:00pm

The Pontiac’s regular season ended with a 36-16-8 record with the Pontiacs finishing third in the AJHL North Division.

The Whitecourt Wolverines are sitting at sixth place in the North Division with a record of 29-26-5.

The Pontiacs have recognised the Government of Alberta lifting restrictions on capacity limits and the requirement to wear a mask at the game.

The team asks everyone to be respectful when attending games.