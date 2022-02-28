A brand new state-of-the-art fire truck will soon be put to work keeping the Lakeland safe.

Cold Lake Fire-Rescue took possession of the triple-combination pumper this week after it was delivered from the manufacturing facility in Winnipeg.

Fire Chief and Manager of Protective Services Jeff Fallow says the new vehicle comes with all the firefighting tools and features needed to fight structure fires and respond to other emergencies.

“It also actively purifies the air inside the cab to keep our firefighters safe from harmful toxins and chemicals. The Clean Cab system uses two built-in HEPA filters to scrub potentially volatile or dangerous compounds that may be in the air, or enter the cab on our firefighting gear. The system actively purifies the air and kills pathogens including viruses, so it’s a great tool to have, especially as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new truck also comes with features including a full lights and siren package, rollover protection, occupant airbags, and a backup camera.

This new addition will be replacing a 2005 model year pumper truck.

Cold Lake City Council approved the purchase in the 2020 Capital Budget with a price tag of roughly $750,000.

Testing of the new pumper is currently underway and it is expected to be in operation by March 1. It will be housed at the Cold Lake Fire-Rescue downtown headquarters.