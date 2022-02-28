Lac La Biche RCMP received a report of a stolen flat deck trailer that was carrying two off-highway vehicles on February 22.

The trailer was taken the day before around 4:30 am from a lot on the west side of Lac La Biche.

A search warrant was executed on February 24 at a residence in Beaver Lake Cree Nation after the owner was able to provide GPS tracking information to the police.

The search resulted in both the flat deck trailer and a 2021 Can Am Side by Side being found. The second off-highway vehicle has yet to be located.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a Green 2018 Argo Avenger in relation to this incident.

If you have any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.