Council has approved administration to begin working on a bylaw for the Clean Energy Improvement Program.

Alberta’s CEIP gives municipalities the chance to give competitive financing to property owners for energy-efficient and renewable energy upgrades. CEIP covers up to 100 percent of the costs for projects and lets the property owner repay through their regular property tax bill.

“We’re excited at the opportunity to help some residents make improvements to their home by offering financing options through this program,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “Home improvements can be costly, and having the money up-front isn’t always an option.”

An important note is the property financing will be attached to the property and not the property owner. If the property is sold the new owner will inherit the responsibility for the payment.

Eligible residential upgrade categories include:

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

Renewable energy solar PV and thermal

Water heating

Doors, windows, insulation, and air sealing

Currently, 13 municipalities across Alberta are working to implement this program.

“We’ve had a few applications for solar panels in the last couple of years,” said Copeland. “So there is some desire for energy-efficient upgrades.”

Once the bylaw has been created and passed, residents can keep an eye out for further updates on how to apply for the program and its eligibility requirements.