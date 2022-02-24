Dozens of explosions have gone off in cities across Ukraine, as Russia’s invasion began earlier Thursday morning. Massive missile attacks have targeted several points, including the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops and tanks have crossed the border at several points in the east and south, with naval forces landing in the Black Sea port city of Odessa. Ukraine’s president has declared martial law, calling it a full-scale invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says it’s a “special operation” to secure rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine which he’s recognized as independent nations.

Meanwhile, world leaders are expressing outrage over Russia’s action.

Leaders are vowing stricter sanctions for Russia and NATO has said it will defend every ally against any attack. But that did not include a promise of military force to defend Ukraine as the country is not a NATO member.

The only country that did not condemn the attack was China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened any country that tries to interfere will see consequences the world has never seen.