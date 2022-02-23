Today marks 2022 bullying awareness day as kids and adults everywhere wear pink.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against a bully who was harassing a new student for wearing pink.

The two students proceeded to buy dozens of pink shirts and handed them out for fellow students to wear the next day.

Pink shirt day’s website says bullying has ongoing impacts on people’s mental health and can lead to people experiencing mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

Bonnyville RCMP has taken part in the event this year as they are wearing some part of pink on their uniforms today.

This year Alberta is encouraging everyone to #BeKindAB and get involved with the anti-bullying campaign. To get involved all you have to you is take a photo and share it on social media with the #PinkShirtDay and #BeKindAB hashtags.