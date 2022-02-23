Murray Young from Vermilion has been arrested and charged in relation to a break and enter to a business back on February 10th.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to a report of a break and entry to a business that incurred significant damage to the fence line and property in addition to several vehicles being stolen from the yard.

Young was arrested and charged on Feb. 10, 2022, with the following offenses:

Breaking & Entering a Business with intent

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime- Under $5000

Theft of Truck (x4)

Young is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Mar. 2, 2022.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Bonnyville RCMP has identified a possible female suspect in Sky Martin. Officials have obtained a warrant for the arrest and have charged her with:

Breaking & Entering a Business with intent

Theft Over $500

Theft of Truck (x5)

Martin is described as:

Fair complexion

5’9” tall

180 lbs

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Bonnyville RCMP is asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Martin’s whereabouts. The public is cautioned not to approach Martin but to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-7200, 911, or your local police.