Cold Lake RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on February 19 around 10 p.m at a residence in the area of 50 Avenue between 45 Street and 41 Street Cold Lake

Officers attended and found that a 39-year-old male had been shot in the foot.

It is believed four suspects forcefully gained entry to a residence and demanded drugs from the victim and proceeded to shoot the man when he was unable to provide them.

The suspects fled in a newer model, white, 4 door car. The victim was taken by EMS to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Cold Lake RCMP made extensive patrols of the area but suspects were not located.

Police believe this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

Cold Lake RCMP is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or call your local police.