(Photo supplied by Austin Pacheco for unsplash.com)

Many buses across the Lakeland have canceled their bus routes as the temperatures are expected to dip below -40 C.

Conseil scolaire Centre-Est and St. Paul Education Regionals Division have canceled all routes.

Northern Lights Public Schools have limited routes canceled.

Currently, Lakeland Catholic School Division bus routes were running as scheduled.

Buses in the Bonnyville and Cold Lake regions, including Ardmore, Iron River, and Glendon, have been canceled.

An extreme cold warning has been issued in the following areas:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

Environment Canada says these extremely cold wind chill values will persist until mid-week and people should dress warmly with layers that can be easily removed.

Everyone outside should be watching for cold-related symptoms: