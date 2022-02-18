After another heartbreak in-game 4, the Cold Lake Ice finds themselves up against a wall.

The team finds themselves 1 – 3 in the play-off season versus the Tigers and needing to pull out a comeback.

Game one started out with Vermillion taking game one on home ice but the Ice were able to bounce back taking home a 3 – 2 win.

Game three was a nail-biter but ultimately a loss for the Ice as the Tigers broke into the Ice’s zone a man short and snuck a goal in with only six seconds remaining.

Game four saw Vermillion steal the win from the Ice once again. The Tigers took an early lead into the first period 3 – 1 and kept the lead 2 – 4 after the second period.

The Cold Lake Ice dug in their heels in the third period and tied the game up 4 – 4 forcing overtime. The heartbreaks kept coming as the Ice could not capitalize on their comeback as the Tigers took game 4.

Head coach for the Cold Lake Ice Schott Hood says the team played well but just missed their scoring opportunities.

When asked about how the team is responding to the heartbreak losses in the Cold Lake Ice update he said the games are not done just yet.

“We played well again but obviously when you lose with six seconds left it is hard to take and I was pretty disappointed for the fellas not in how we played but in the actual results.”

The series is now 3 – 1 in favor of Vermillion.

The ice needs to pick up a win on Saturday night to force a Game 6 on home ice.