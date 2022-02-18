Valleyview RCMP is asking for help locating 52-year-old Frances Badger.

Badger was reported missing to the police on February 17 but was last seen on January 14th in Valleyview. She had told family she would be hitchhiking to Edmonton.

Her family has not had contact with her since and is concerned for her well-being.

Badger is described as the following:

Medium skin tone

5’2” tall

110 lbs

Slim build

Brown eyes

Brown hair

The police would like to speak with Badger and confirm her well-being.

If you have seen Frances Badger or know of her whereabouts, please contact Valleyview RCMP at 780- 524-3343 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).