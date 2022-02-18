Guests will be welcomed to Lakeland College campus for a Program Info Sessions on March 10 in Lloydminster and March 11 in Vermilion.

“At Lakeland, we’ve always prided ourselves on providing a personal, experiential learning opportunity,” says Courtney King, recruitment and enrolment supervisor at Lakeland College. “We are so excited that this year, we are able to do what we do best at our Program Info Sessions – showing future students the kind of hands-on, real-world experience they can expect from Lakeland.”

During the on-campus info sessions, future students can explore their chosen programs in depth.

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with other students and their instructors. All attendees will receive a promo code to apply for free on campus.

Those attending Program Info Sessions will also receive a promo code to apply for free on campus.