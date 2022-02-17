Alberta RCMP from Smoky Lake responded to a reported disturbance to a rural residence on Highway 28 in Smoky Lake County on February 14, at approximately 5:20 a.m.

A distraught male was reported to be assaultive and discharging a firearm.

While en-route to the scene, officials learned the male subject was threatening to shoot police upon their arrival and there were five occupants who were known to be inside the residence and unable to safely leave.

At approximately 7 a.m. the man inside the residence pointed a firearm at officers surrounding the building. After discarding the firearm, the man walked from the residence and confronted the police while brandishing a knife.

Police told the male he was under arrest but the male failed to follow police commands, to drop the knife and surrender.

The male subject turned away from the police and walked towards the residence where the five occupants still remained.

Police utilized a police vehicle to intercept the male causing him to fall. The male threw the knife at the officers then further resisted the police as they brought him under control and into custody.

A firearm, ammunition, and two knives were seized at the time of the arrest.

When police checked the welfare of the occupants of the residence it was learned two of them had been assaulted.

No one was harmed as a result of the discharge of the firearm.

The male subject was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury prior to being transported to the Smoky Lake RCMP detachment.

An officer also had his injuries assessed at the hospital and has returned to work.

Richard Dale Halfe, of Smoky Lake, has been charged with 21 offenses, including:

Recklessly discharging a firearm

Assault with a weapon, Assault causing bodily harm and Assault while choking/strangling victim

Pointing a firearm (x2)

Assault Police Officer (x2)

Resist arrest (x2)

Uttering Threats (x2)

Halfe remains in custody following adjournment of a judicial hearing for his release. Halfe is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Feb. 17, 2022.

Smoky Lake and Eastern Alberta District RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

As this matter is before the court no further information can be released.