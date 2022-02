(Photo supplied by Tracy Wasylow for Municipal District of Bonnyville)

Contractors will start working to replace the Thinlake River Bridge and will have to close Range Road 474 at Highway 660 by the end of February.

Once the work begins, access to these parks will only be possible by traveling north on Rge. Rd. 474 from Hwy. 28.

Work is expected to begin by February 28 and the project is planned for completion on April 30.

The bridge is a popular spot for fishing in the summer and has access to many Moose Lake camps and parks.