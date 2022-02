The public is being asked to help locate 24-year-old Myia Noltcho of Cold Lake.

RCMP said she was reported missing on February 14 and was last seen in Cold Lake North at approximately 2:00 pm.

Myia Noltcho can be described as:

5’4” tall

Approximately 170 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium complexion

Black jacket

Joggers

Running shoes

If you have any information on Myia Noltcho’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.