A Bonnyville RCMP vehicle was struck by an ice projectile from a truck & trailer on Highway 28.

S/Sgt. Sarah Parke for the Bonnyville RCMP says these pieces of ice can be dangerous at higher speeds.

“When the snow or ice flies off the vehicles they produce a higher velocity and so if they strike another vehicle or even a pedestrian they can hit with quite a bit of impact.”

The recent fluctuating temperatures can cause ice to develop on vehicles, especially flat top trucks and trailers.

The Bonnyville RCMP would like to remind motorists to completely remove large chunks of snow and ice from their rooftops before hitting the roads.