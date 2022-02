The Bonnyville RCMP has one male in custody and has identified one of the other suspects in connection to the break-in of a local Bonnyville business.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to a report of a local business that had been broken into at 4:00 am.

The culprits knocked over the perimeter fence, broke into the business, and stole 4 work trucks and various tools. The crime was captured on video surveillance.

The investigation is continuing. An update will be provided when charges are laid.