An additional $137,000 donation to the Iron River School Association has been approved by the M.D. of Bonnyville during the most recent Council meeting.

The Iron Rive School Association will be using the funding for a new, expanded playground.

The playground will also receive $75,000 in funding from the UCP’s Community Facility Enhancement Program.

The M.D. approved an initial donation of $125,000 in 2021 for the project, which came in at just over $372,000. The last bit of funding will allow for the playground to be installed this summer.

This funding ensures the playground will be built by the end of summer 2022.