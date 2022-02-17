Kim Werenka has received the Offical of the year award from Football Alberta.

The 2021 season has been the first time since the end of the 2019 season that Football Alberta has been able to hand out the Coach/Official/Volunteer Awards.

Werenka has been refereeing in St. Paul and the area beginning in 1998 and is the lead organizer for St. Paul Officials.

“It’s a great honor,” says Werenka. “It’s a great feeling but you always strive to be better.”

Werenka has been involved in football since the late 80s either as a player or as an official. “It is a great sport and I encourage kids to get involved at any level.”

Football Alberta says in the award release Werenka ensures there are enough referees for the games and is always recruiting new officials.

“Werenka works as our Umpire (by choice) but he knows the rules well and our Head Referee relies on his knowledge.”

Werenka has worked many champion games and is often asked by other clubs to help when they are short-staffed for a game or when they

need a referee for a championship game.

Football Alberta credits St. Paul’s football success in part to Werenka efforts.

“Without his dedication and commitment, it’s likely that St. Paul would not have enough officials to host games; he is an integral part of football in the Wheatland area.”