During the execution of a search warrant, several individuals were arrested with police locating a firearm, a collapsible baton, a throwing knife; as well as, 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small number of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

On February 8, Bonnyville RCMP, Bonnyville GIS and Lakeland RCMP Crime Reduction Unit located a male wanted on multiple outstanding warrants at a residence in the Town of Bonnyville.

Kristopher Funk, Jennifer Furry, Charlene Odynski have each been charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Funk has been further charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Jennifer Fury and Charlene Odynski were released from custody with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on March 22.

Following a judicial hearing, Kristopher Funk was released with conditions and is also scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on March 1.