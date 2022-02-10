Alberta’s Government is investing in public services and aiding non-profits through the Community Facility Enhancement Program in the Lakeland.

The CFEP is looking to match funding to help non-profits leverage other sources of funding to acquire, build, upgrade or develop public-use facilities.

A UCP Caucus press release said, “Strong communities build a stronger Alberta. Extending the lifespan of public facilities or creating new ones builds community hubs that keep people connected and engaged, creating far-reaching and positive impacts on all Albertans.”

The press release says these projects will stimulate job creation and economic activities in communities across Alberta.

The Iron River School Association is receiving $75,000 in funding towards developments for the Iron River School Playground and the Lakeland Humane Society is receiving $35,000in funding towards

facility upgrades to the Lakeland Humane Centre.

The MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul David Hanson says both the Lakeland Humane Society and the Iron River School play a vital role in our communities.

“They protect the vulnerable, and build up the younger generation and promote values like kindness and responsibility. I can’t think of more deserving recipients for this funding.”