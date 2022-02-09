It is time to dig deep for the Sr. Pontiacs as they need to win their next game to force a game 4 back at the RJ Lalonde Arena.

The previous two games did not go well for the Sr. Pontiacs as they lost game 1 to Lacombe Generals five to three.

Game two started out with the Pontiacs scoring more than a minute into the game but the team could not hold on to their early momentum. The final score settled with The Generals coming out on top seven to two.

If the team is able to pull out a win they will force a Game 4 back at the RJ Lalonde Arena on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm.

During game two the members of the U15 team were fundraising for an intermission game of Chuck-a-puck. A total of $775 was raised to be donated to help fight children’s cancers.