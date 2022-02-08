A fire that was put out at Lakeland Country Inn cabins last night has blazed up again this morning.

The structure fire in the 5000 block of 49 Street in La Corey was responded to by Station 4 Iron River and Station 6 La Corey around 6:40 a.m.

Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority says they are unsure of what caused the fire but are not treating it as suspicious.

“We fought the fire for about 4 hours last night. When we left there was a little bit of steam from the heat that would have built up. Particularly in the areas of the building that would have collapsed.”

Heney says the fire crew got a couple of calls this morning from worried residences concerned about the heavy steam so the crews went out again.

“Our crews did go out again to see if the fire had actually flared or if it was still steaming.”

Heney told Country 99 that the building was a total loss with a little damage to the adjacent building. The investigation into what started the fire is currently underway.