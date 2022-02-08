The winners for the Pontiacs 2nd Annual Pontiacs Ice Fishing Derby have been released.

Around 60 fishers hit Angling Lake for some winter fun over the weekend looking to claim the big fish category and a stringer of three.

This time around, more kids were able to participate in the brand new youth category.

Kyle Thomson pulled up a stringer of 85.50 inches and grabbed the winning prize for Stringer of 3 but the big fish winner came down to a tie-breaker.

Ultimately, Corey Blackmore walked away with the gold medal for the big fish with their northern pike of 29 inches.

For the youth category, Taylor Salzl grabbed a 28.25-inch catch and walked away with the youth big fish gold.

Brad Paice may have not come up with any winning fish but definitely struck gold and won the 50/50 draw of $640.

The catch and release event has a great turn out according to the Pontiacs Facebook page.

Results

Big Fish results (Youth Division):

Taylor Salzl – 28.25 inches

Spencer Lobe – 28 inches

Nicholas Locke – 27.25 inches

Nate Lock – 27 inches

Spencer Lobe – 26.75 inches

Big Fish prize winners:

Corey Blackmore – 29 inches

Kelvin Desjarlais – 29 inches

Eleasha Lehr – 28.75 inches

Kyle Thomson – 28.75 inches

Kevin Rudell – 28.5 inches

Stringer of 3 results (Youth Division):

Spencer Lobe – 81.25 inches

Nicholas Locke – 78.75 inches

Hunter Cardinal – 78.75 inches

Nate Locke – 78 inches

Landon Lee – 73.50 inches

Stringer of 3 prize winners: