The winners for the Pontiacs 2nd Annual Pontiacs Ice Fishing Derby have been released.
Around 60 fishers hit Angling Lake for some winter fun over the weekend looking to claim the big fish category and a stringer of three.
This time around, more kids were able to participate in the brand new youth category.
Kyle Thomson pulled up a stringer of 85.50 inches and grabbed the winning prize for Stringer of 3 but the big fish winner came down to a tie-breaker.
Ultimately, Corey Blackmore walked away with the gold medal for the big fish with their northern pike of 29 inches.
For the youth category, Taylor Salzl grabbed a 28.25-inch catch and walked away with the youth big fish gold.
Brad Paice may have not come up with any winning fish but definitely struck gold and won the 50/50 draw of $640.
The catch and release event has a great turn out according to the Pontiacs Facebook page.
Results
- Taylor Salzl – 28.25 inches
- Spencer Lobe – 28 inches
- Nicholas Locke – 27.25 inches
- Nate Lock – 27 inches
- Spencer Lobe – 26.75 inches
- Corey Blackmore – 29 inches
- Kelvin Desjarlais – 29 inches
- Eleasha Lehr – 28.75 inches
- Kyle Thomson – 28.75 inches
- Kevin Rudell – 28.5 inches
- Spencer Lobe – 81.25 inches
- Nicholas Locke – 78.75 inches
- Hunter Cardinal – 78.75 inches
- Nate Locke – 78 inches
- Landon Lee – 73.50 inches
- Kyle Thomson – 85.50 inches
- Corey Blackmore – 85 inches
- Kelvin Desjarlais – 84 inches
- Eleasha Lehr – 83.25 inches
- Jarl Groothuysen – 83 inches
- Danny Meier – 82.75 inches
- Justin Fontaine – 82.5 inches
- Colton Rudell – 82 inches
- Clay Charlton – 81.5 inches
- Craig Martin – 81.25