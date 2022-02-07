Starting Thursday, February 10th, students at Conseil scolaire Centre-Est, Lakeland Catholic Schools, and Northern Lights Public School will be able to return to the competition.

Senior administration met together on February 4th to take another look at student participation in sports and gave it the green light.

This return of competition includes inter-school games and tournaments.

The return to competition for students from grades 4 to 6 has been given a tentative date set for February 22, 2022.

All games and tournaments held within the three school divisions will not be open for spectators for the time being.

The three schools will monitor and reassess participation in sports if needed and will communicate any changes that are made to stakeholders.