A yellow 2012 CASE TR270 Skid steer was stolen from a business between 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, and 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022.

Elk Point RCMP then received the report of the stolen skid steer from the industrial shop.

The investigation is underway and officials are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Elk Point RCMP asks people with information to contact local police or the RCMP.