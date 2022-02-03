Lac La Biche County has approved $60,000 to upgrade the walking bridge at Imperial Mills in order to accommodate quad traffic.

During February’s first regular council meeting the motion was proposed to elected officials by Brian Shapka Associate CAO for Lac La Biche County’s Infrastructure Services Division. This motion asked council for $100,000 to widen the walking trail bridge at Imperial Mills and further that the funds be re-allocated from accumulated surplus.

The upgrade to the bridge is to help accommodate one residence that is located within a miscellaneous lease through public lands on the east side of the Piche River. This lease is accessed by a quad/walking trail from the bridge to the residence.

Associate CAO Shapka presented Council with a plan that would widen the structure while also attaching a 6″ thick X 6′ wide planking or possibly modular metal floor panels to the existing girder and attaching railings to it.

The existing walking bridge was originally constructed in 1952 but was repaired this past year to the original 36″ wide concrete girder with railings that narrow it to 29″ wide. Currently quads cannot access the bridge and residents must walk the length of the bridge which is approximately 60 feet.

After council discussed the cost of the project a budget of $60,000 was approved for the project.

Ward 6 Councilor of Lac La Biche Sterling Johnson said. “I think $100,000 is high so the guy can actually drive to his house with a quad. So when you look at what we did for other areas, and this is also going to be used for that whole community of eight or ten lots for people there to go across the river and enjoy their lifestyle on the other side of the river before it freezes.”

Johnson voiced, “I know we’re short of money but on the other hand, I think there are lots of areas where we can find money and we’re flush with money for different programs and stuff like that. So you know we have different proposals where we’re still wanting to spend more money in the millions so for us to spend $50,000 So this guy can access his property. I have no problem spending it even though we’re short on money for this because I know regular residents and water and sewer and improving lifestyles for the residents.”

Johnson said “I have no problem trying to make this correction with the construction that happened last year. And I would like to make that motion to proceed with this project and vote on it.”

Council was worried about passing the motion based off the big range in cost but Johnson eventually purposed the motion to fund the bridge for $60,000 which Lac La Biche voted on and passed.