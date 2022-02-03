The cold weather has hounded the Lakeland causing some school divisions to cancel select bus cancelations

Northern Lights Public School is reporting some bus cancelations across Bonnyville, Cold Lake and more. To check which busses can running on time people can check schedule online here.

Regardless of buss schedule’s schools will remain open and classes will be held.

Along with NLPS, St. Paul Education Regional Division is also reporting some bus cancelations. To check which busses will be be running the division’s website has all the information needed.

Lakeland Catholic School Division and Conseil Scolaire centre-est are not reporting any cancelations.

Currently there are no weather alerts from Environment Canada this morning but temperatures will remain around minus 34 degrees Celsius with windchills throughout the day. There is a real risk of frostbite with the low temperatures. Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 36 Celsius overnight.

Friday is expected to see 2-4 cms of snow with temperatures hovering around minus 36 Celsius with the wind chill.