Lawrence Desjarlais has been located by RCMP on January 31st at a residence on Elizabeth Metis Settlement.

Bonnyville RCMP worked with Cold Lake RCMP, Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services to arrested on his outstanding warrants.

A loaded firearm was also recovered which RCMP believed to have been used by Desjarlais during the commission of the offences. Luckily, no one was physically harmed during the arrest.

Desjarlais has been remanded in custody following a Judicial Hearing. He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Feb. 10, 2022.

Bonnyville RCMP are still seeking Laine Solway-Martial of Elizabeth Metis Settlement and are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Solway’s whereabouts. The public are cautioned not to approach Solway-Martial, but to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358, 911 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).