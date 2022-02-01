Today marks day one of the Dry February Fundraising Campaign for the Bonnyville Health Foundation. All participants will be taking a month off from alcohol.

To help everyone get through the year Bonnyville Health Foundation will be sharing some MOCKtail recipes.

Bonnyville Health Foundation has given some helpful tips and ideas to make the most of all pledges.

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO KICK OFF MY FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN?

Make the first pledge yourself, and then ask your 10 closest friends and colleagues personally to pledge you. (Text message, Phone Call or Private Messages work wonders!) Ask their permission to publicly thank them on your social media page. Donors don’t like to see zero on the scoreboard. Ensure that never happens with your campaign by making the first pledge, and then periodically share with others how much you have raised. This will spark incentive to others who will want to be a part of your fundraising success!

WHO SHOULD I TARGET TO SUPPORT MY CAMPAIGN?

Ask Frank for a donation first! Who’s Frank? you ask…

F-Friends (these are your besties, who you can send a quick text to with a kiss emoji)

R-Relatives (Family near or far- donations have already rolled in from Ontario and Newfoundland… ask your family no matter where they live!)

A-Acquaintances (Work colleagues, Clients, Facebook Friends– you never know…this could be a cause dear to their hearts!)

N-Neighbours (That’s right, your neighbor next door or across the street!)

K-Kids Connections (Parents you know through the kids’ hockey team or school… or maybe someone you’ve known since YOU were a kid!)

The Bonnyville Health Foundation would like to say thank you for being a vital part of the first-ever Dry February Fundraising Challenge.

To donate follow the link here.

If you want to pledge, Country 99 is participating and you can pledge to Zachary!