(Photo supplied by Erik Mclean of unsplash.com)

The driver of a hit and run on Jan. 28, 2022, has been identified and charged.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., St. Paul RCMP was dispatched to a pedestrian hit and run which occurred on Highway 29, about a half kilometer east of St. Paul.

The adult male pedestrian was flown by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton for life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation Zachary William Machura, of Vilna, Alta., has been charged with:

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision Section 320.16 Criminal Code

Machura is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Mar. 24, 2022.