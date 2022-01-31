The Lakeland is predicted to experience a snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm today. The snowfall will end this afternoon.
There will be poor visibility in the blowing snow, with the wind getting up to 80 km/h.
All forms of travel are expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility from heavy snow. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their plans with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
Bus Cancellations
Northern Lights Public Schools have canceled buses for January 31st, 2022 because of the snowfall.
The blowing snow and snowfall advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina
- Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard
- Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake
- Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
- Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
- Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman
- Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts
- Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake