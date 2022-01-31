The Lakeland is predicted to experience a snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm today. The snowfall will end this afternoon.

There will be poor visibility in the blowing snow, with the wind getting up to 80 km/h.

All forms of travel are expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility from heavy snow. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their plans with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Bus Cancellations

Northern Lights Public Schools have canceled buses for January 31st, 2022 because of the snowfall.

The blowing snow and snowfall advisory is in effect for the following areas: