The Lakeland is seeing a snowy and windy day which has caused a pole to almost topple over sending two power lines to the ground. Bonnyville Fire Authority responded around 9:45 a.m. to the downed pipeline on 56 Street and 54 Ave.

56 Street is currently barricaded at 53 Ave and 54 Ave and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The downed power line poses a true hazard as there is no guarantee the power has been cut off until the power utility confirms it

Atco Power is working on fixing the issue.