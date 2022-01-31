Alberta RCMP is starting a new operation with all other police services to help shed light on the ongoing issue with auto thefts in the area.

When it is cold outside people tend to let their vehicles idle so the car is safe and warm to drive. As a result of this, vehicles are stolen at an alarming rate.

RCMP says vehicle thefts are most often a crime of opportunity. Roughly 50 percent of vehicles stolen are done so while idling.

“If we as a community can make some simple changes, it will help prevent some of those attractants to offenders.”

Officials have given a couple of tips to help prevent vehicle theft.

If possible, look into command start options as a means to warm your vehicle;

Try a steering wheel locking device;

Never leave valuables such as purses, wallets, cell phones, or keys in an unoccupied vehicle;

Lock vehicle doors at all times, even if the vehicle is parked in your driveway or garage at home;

If you are unable to lock the vehicle while it is warming up, ensure that you stay in the vehicle and don’t leave it unattended

This operation will see officers patrolling communities looking for vehicles that are easy targets for thieves because they are left running and unattended.

When officers find these easy targets, they will take the opportunity to educate owners leaving their vehicles vulnerable.