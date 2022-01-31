Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Prime Minister has been in isolation since last week after one of his children tested positive. In a tweet, Trudeau says he feels fine and will continue to work remotely.
He ended his statement urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.
This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022