The Lakeland will be hosting the World Professional Chuckwagon Association circuit multiple times this summer.

Bonnyville Ag Society will be hosting the WPCA Chuckwagons from June 2-5 and then a few weeks later Dewberry will host the races from June 24-26. Dewberry has already hosted a successful show last year.

In total, the WPCA Pro Tour has 10 stops and 44 race days in the 2022 season.

There will be more details released when closer to the event.