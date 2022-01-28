Staff Sergeant Hyggen of the Vegreville RCMP Detachment invites local community members to the 2022 Vegreville RCMP Detachment Town Hall.

Residents served by the Vegreville RCMP Detachment area who may have any comments and/or concerns about policing issues in and around the communities of Hilliard, Inland, Lavoy, Mundare, Ranfurly, Royal Park, Vegreville, and Warwick, including the Counties of Minburn and Lamont, are invited to attend.

Staff Sergeant Hyggen says “these town halls are not only a way for us to connect with the local community members, but hearing from residents and leaders on local policing priorities in the coming year helps us to better serve our communities.”

The meeting will be held virtually on, February 8, 2022, from 7 PM to 9 PM to keep everyone safe.

In order to attend Vegreville RCMP is asking people to email KVegrevilleAdmin@rcmp-grc.gc.ca before 4 PM on February 6,, 2022.

“If you wish to submit a question(s), please submit any inquiries along with your email confirming your attendance. The link to the meeting will be provided to those who RSVP. We look forward to meeting with you and connecting at the 2022 Town Hall.”