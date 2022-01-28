A former Cold Lake minor hockey player has just been signed to The Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League

Lexton Grey a 2004-born defenceman is currently playing for the International Hockey Academy U18 Prep based in Chestermere, Alberta.

In a news release, The Drayton Valley Thunder say they are excited to add Lexton to the team and say he will bring a strong defensive game to the D core of the Drayton Valley Thunder for the 22/23 AJHL Season.

Lexton says he is honored to join the Drayton Valley Thunder. “Having been at camp last year and had the opportunity to practice periodically this season, I know that they have a tremendous core of talented young players and outstanding coaches dedicated to building a championship team and who knows how to get young guys like me to the next level. I am very grateful for this opportunity and plan to do everything I possibly can to show them that they made the right decision by signing me.”

In the 23 games for the club, Lexton has 1 assist but is more well known for his defensive gameplay.

The Thunders are currently 4th in the AJHL.