Bonnyville RCMP responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with firearms by three males in Kehewin First Nations on January 26th.

The two victims were driving when they saw a male pedestrian walking and proceeded to offer him a ride. The pedestrian accepted and asked to be dropped off at a nearby residence.

When the pedestrian arrived at the residence two males approached the car with firearms and demanded the victims to get out of the vehicle. The pedestrian also produced a firearm.

When the victims refused a suspect fired a shot into the air at which point the victims got out of the car.

After a violent interaction, the suspects fled the scene.

Bonnyville RCMP has conducted an investigation and has obtained arrest warrants for two men. One youth has already been arrested.

Laine Solway-Martial and Joshua Lawrence Desjarlais, both of Elizabeth Metis Settlement, have been charged with:

assault

Careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

use firearm in commission of an offence

unauthorized possession of a firearm

uttering threats

Laine Solway-Martial is further charged with robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm and one additional criminal charge.

Joshua Lawrence Desjarlais is further charged with Robbery with a firearm, discharge firearm with intent (x2), and one additional criminal charge.

Laine Solway-Martial is described as:

6’ tall

160 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium skin tone

Prominent tattoo of a cross on his forehead

Joshua Desjarlais is described as:

6’1” tall

238 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium skin tone

Anyone with information in relation to Solway’s and Desjarlais’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP. The public are cautioned not to approach these individuals if seen.