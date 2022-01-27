Bloom Centre for Municipal Education Associate, Wayne Rothe presented the Town of Bonnyville’s new strategic plan to the council on January 25th.

Mr. Rothe stated, “developing a strategic plan is the most important

thing that Council does, and this plan represents Council’s vision for the community.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the plan.

Bonnyville Council and Administration were happy to announce the 2022-2023 Strategic Plan. The objective of this new plan is to sustain Bonnyville’s family-friendly lifestyle and vibrant community atmosphere while continuing to build a strong economic climate that is welcoming to new and current entrepreneurs.

“Our vision is to foster a high quality of life in Bonnyville that welcomes new residents and allows businesses to thrive,” says Council.

The council says the planning process involved reviewing the challenges and potential for the community and the needs of the residents and businesses. The importance of long-term sustainability, operational capacity, and unique financial constraints and opportunities were also considered.

Mayor Brosseau stated, “We really had a great strategic process, and it was exciting to see as a council how our priorities really meshed and that our values were so closely aligned!”

The plan prioritizes five focus areas for this ten-year strategic plan:

Economic growth

Recreation and wellness

Communication strategy

Value-added services

Service excellence

Council says each of these priorities is supported by objectives that lay the foundation for action.

“Our strategy plan values leadership, achievement, and collaboration.”