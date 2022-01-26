Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be without an on-site physician coverage the following dates and times

11 p.m. Tuesday, January 25 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 26

11 p.m. Wednesday, January 26 to 7 a.m. Thursday, January 27

This is not a permanent measure and AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.

The nursing staff will continue to remain on-site in the ED providing triage and assessments for patients to alternate EDs in surrounding communities as needed.

If a patient calls 911 EMS will be re-routed to surrounding healthcare centres to ensure local residents receive the care they need.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.