Lorne Cardinal has been located in Edmonton and has been arrested for the murder of Landy Shirt who was found deceased in a Lac la Biche apartment on December 18, 2021.

RCMP made the arrests on January 23, 2022

After a judicial hearing, Cardinal was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear on January 27, 2022, in St. Paul Provincial Court.

As this matter is before the court no additional details can be released.