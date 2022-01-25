On January 19 a truck was reported stolen from Energy Centre in Cold Lake and RCMP is asking for help identifying the suspect.

An investigation in the stolen vehicle revealed that a female suspect arrived at about 6:00 p.m. in a white Ford Taurus car. The suspect proceeded to enter the Energy Centre and paid for a day pass at the gym with cash.

The suspect then went to break into a locker where she removed keys to the victim’s truck and left with the truck a short time after.

The stolen truck was located by police in Cold Lake.

The unknown female suspect is also alleged to have used the victim’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases at various businesses in Cold Lake.

The female suspect can be described as:

Five-foot four inches tall

Black hair (with dyed blonde)

Wearing a red jacket and pajama pants

Raspy distinct voice

Cold Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.