The Pontiacs are bringing back the first winter event for a second time.

The Bonnyville Pontiacs 2nd Annual Ice Fishing Derby is set to take place on February 5th.

This year everyone has the chance to win over $10,000 in cash and prizes for this catch and release event.

The fishing for Northern Pike begins at 9:00 am and runs until 3:00 pm at Angling Lake, southeast of Bonnyville.

Assistant General Manager Neil Langridge says “after the success of the inaugural ice-fishing event last year, it was a no-brainer to make this an annual event.”

The registration for adults is now just $100 and a brand new youth category has been opened with registration costing $40.

“This tournament can take place regardless of government restrictions while creating a family-friendly environment suitable for all ages. That’s why we’ve dropped our registration prices as well as added a youth division.”

To get into the tournament all participants must download the FishDonkey app.

Here is the full list of rules for the event.

RULES: