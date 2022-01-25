The Pontiacs are bringing back the first winter event for a second time.
The Bonnyville Pontiacs 2nd Annual Ice Fishing Derby is set to take place on February 5th.
This year everyone has the chance to win over $10,000 in cash and prizes for this catch and release event.
The fishing for Northern Pike begins at 9:00 am and runs until 3:00 pm at Angling Lake, southeast of Bonnyville.
Assistant General Manager Neil Langridge says “after the success of the inaugural ice-fishing event last year, it was a no-brainer to make this an annual event.”
The registration for adults is now just $100 and a brand new youth category has been opened with registration costing $40.
“This tournament can take place regardless of government restrictions while creating a family-friendly environment suitable for all ages. That’s why we’ve dropped our registration prices as well as added a youth division.”
To get into the tournament all participants must download the FishDonkey app.
Here is the full list of rules for the event.
RULES:
- This is a catch and release event
- Tents will be permitted.
- All fishing must comply with 2022 Alberta sportfishing guidelines and regulations
- All contestants must supply a valid Alberta sportfishing license or provide proper documentation of there exemption.
- Northern Pike will be the only species accepted for measuring.
- All other species excluding northern pike must be released back into the lake in the most harmless way possible.
- All fish must be alive when measured.
- All participants must practice catch and release, no retention of fish is permitted.
- All decisions made by the tournament officials and committee are final.
- Fish can only be entered between the hours of 9am and 3pm.
- Grand Prize winners will be decided by 3 fish total length, biggest fish bonus pot will be awarded to the largest fish of all valid entries.
- Bait allowed per Alberta sportfishing guidelines for Angling lake.
- No refunds will be granted.
- In the event of tie first measured fish wins. Or first 3 fish total.
- No fizzing of fish.
- Absolutely no passing of fish between contestants.
- Tournament will take place as long ice conditions are deemed safe.
- Event organizers are not responsible for any death, injury, theft, damage to property or any loss which may occur before, during or after the event.
- Additional Rules and Regulations can be found on the Fishdonkey app
- All AHS covid-19 protocols must be followed.