The Bonnyville public library is participating in a province-wide competition called Read for 15.

This special day will take place on January 27th or Family Literacy Day.

Bonnyville library will be competing with communities across Alberta to have the most people reading on the same day.

There is no restriction on age, skill, or reading material. All you need to do is read for a minimum of 15 minutes on January 27.

The goal is to get the most people to sit down and read for 15 minutes during that day. The library says everyone can participate.

“Read as an individual, as a family, as a class, as a school, as an office… just READ!”

Log your time on the form online right here www.bonnyvillelibrary.ab.ca

You will have from 9:00 AM on January 27 to 4:30 PM on January 28 to enter your minutes.

The webform has the option of logging a large number of people if you choose to participate as a group.